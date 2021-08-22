Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $417.47 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $417.47 million and approximately $30.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00813355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.