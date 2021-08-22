Filecoin (FIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $76.36 or 0.00157192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00130118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.91 or 1.00283159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.16 or 0.06626739 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.45 or 0.00665837 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 98,675,981 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.