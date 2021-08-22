Financial Analysis: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) versus Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Glucose Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glucose Health has a beta of 4.06, suggesting that its share price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and Glucose Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Glucose Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.16 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Glucose Health $290,000.00 111.75 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Glucose Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

