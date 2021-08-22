Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock valued at $53,072,854. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.