Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

