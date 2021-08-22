Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 1.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $46,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 304,207 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 245,317 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $80.85. 141,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,712. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

