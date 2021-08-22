Financial Counselors Inc. Has $24.34 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 75.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.06. The stock had a trading volume of 560,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,669. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

