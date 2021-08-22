Financial Counselors Inc. Has $29.74 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $29,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Eaton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 35,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,616. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

