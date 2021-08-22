Financial Counselors Inc. Has $54.71 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.35. 3,484,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

