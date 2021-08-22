Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 6,843 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $51,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 5.6% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.82. 4,112,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.