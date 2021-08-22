Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $42,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

