Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,049 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 186,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $73,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 313,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,179,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 32,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. 35,157,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

