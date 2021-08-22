Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 9,966 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,657,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.43. 266,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,085. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.