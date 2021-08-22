Financial Review: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

42.8% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52% First Foundation 33.78% 14.42% 1.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Unity Bancorp and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Foundation has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.64 $23.64 million $2.19 10.68 First Foundation $298.54 million 3.64 $84.37 million $1.88 12.88

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Foundation beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

