FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.08 million and $7.26 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000180 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 140% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001456 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001129 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 776,447,650 coins and its circulating supply is 349,477,008 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

