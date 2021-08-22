Fireball (FIRE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded down 76.2% against the dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $32,016.33 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,698 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

