First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Critical Survey

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Advantage and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.88%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than First Advantage.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 4.14% 8.43% 5.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and QuinStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.55 $23.96 million $0.43 38.79

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage.

Summary

QuinStreet beats First Advantage on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

