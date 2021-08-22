First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,613,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

FRC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 485,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,464. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

