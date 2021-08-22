First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 13.15% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $41,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $3,842,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth $2,967,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.02.

