Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

