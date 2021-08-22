Flamingo (FLM) Hits Market Cap of $106.19 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001445 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $106.19 million and approximately $51.44 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00132056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00157764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.94 or 0.99952335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00928696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.46 or 0.06621436 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.