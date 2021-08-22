Flamingo (FLM) Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $111.50 million and $48.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00131839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.59 or 1.00212433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.00911421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.17 or 0.06555267 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

