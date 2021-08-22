FLO Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.