Fluity (FLTY) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Fluity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $1.89 million and $55.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fluity has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00131388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00162491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,205.71 or 1.00090224 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.49 or 0.00935975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.75 or 0.06558449 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,764,638 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.