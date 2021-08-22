Flux Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $30.83 million and approximately $374,638.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00317653 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00144339 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00151622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002355 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 184,154,705 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.