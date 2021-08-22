Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Position Increased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FOCS opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.92. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

