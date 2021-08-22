Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 32.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $38,394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 28.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 333,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 74,048 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

