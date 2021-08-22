Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.94. 731,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

