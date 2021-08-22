Fortuna (FOTA) Price Up 61.4% This Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 61.4% against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $206,476.78 and $142.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.42 or 0.00802885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00101379 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.