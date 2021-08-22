Fountain Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $777,641.83 and $6,265.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

