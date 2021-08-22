Fractal Market Capitalization Achieves $4.22 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Fractal has a market cap of $4.22 million and $298,111.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

