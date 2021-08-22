Friendz Market Cap Reaches $642,876.69 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market cap of $642,876.69 and $83,854.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00822219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00048355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,195,816 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

