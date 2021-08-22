Function X 1-Day Volume Tops $1.57 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $77.76 million and $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,604.63 or 0.99980124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00070856 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009460 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 149,376,559 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

