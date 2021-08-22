Function X 1-Day Volume Tops $1.57 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $77.76 million and $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,604.63 or 0.99980124 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044188 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006375 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00070856 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009460 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006487 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
