FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00828783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00103745 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.