FunFair (FUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

