GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 229,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 134,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of GGN stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

