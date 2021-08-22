GateToken Market Cap Hits $349.32 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.59 or 0.00009287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $349.32 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00815582 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047774 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,131,356 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.