GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to report $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.19 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $479.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $488.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $519.92 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $522.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

GCMG opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

