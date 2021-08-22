Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Geeq has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and $698,430.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.40 or 0.00806576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

