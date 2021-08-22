Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $19.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

