GeoDB (GEO) Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $48,229.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.96 or 0.00819295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00047891 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

