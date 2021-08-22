Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

GEO stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

