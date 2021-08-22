Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $11.16 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $11.16 million and $200,702.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00822942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00103341 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,171,883 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

