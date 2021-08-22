Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lessened by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 2.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,364,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 397.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 46,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,788. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

