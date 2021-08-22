Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Tops $4.50 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $57,990.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

