Global Social Chain (GSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $63,205.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00822219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00048355 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

