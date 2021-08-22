GNY (GNY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $247,018.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. GNY has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and $247,018.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00804612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00101455 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

