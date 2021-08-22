GoByte (GBX) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. GoByte has a total market cap of $341,999.35 and approximately $809.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

