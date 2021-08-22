GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

