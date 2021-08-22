Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

